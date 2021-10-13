Former chief of Royal Marines, Major General Matthew Holmes, was found dead at his home in Winchester, Hampshire. He was 54.

A hearing on the inquiry on his death disclosed that Major General Holmes died on October 2. The same probe revealed that Major General Matthew Holmes' cause of death was due to the result of hanging.

According to The Telegraph, the former chief claimed his own life after dealing with issues in his marriage and service career. Before his passing, he was able to serve in several places, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg held the recent hearing in Winchester. The court heard how the police also responded to an incident at Major General Holmes' family home last month before his death. Meanwhile, his wife, Lea, identified the chief's body.

What Happened To Former Royal Marines Chief's Career?

Last week, The Telegraph reported that the late chief felt defeated by the new head of the Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. He also claimed he was undermined during a quarrel while talking about the future of the Royal Marines.

Per the news outlet, the former chief confessed to his friend how he felt he had been "run over by someone with no military judgment." Admiral Sir Radakin reportedly showed his authority over him by keeping him constrained at all times.

His problems got worse after he and his wife began their divorce process. He also began looking for a civilian job following his removal from the Royal Marines.

READ ALSO: Find Brian Laundrie: Internet Outcry After Finding Out Truth About Gabby Petito's Death

However, the Ministry of Defense has since debunked the claims that he and Admiral Sir Radakin truly had a spat over the future of the Marines in March. However, Major General Holmes was removed as commandant general the following month.

Since last year, the late chief seemingly began showing alarming signs that he wrote a worrying letter to a friend in October.

"I've had a very tough year. I feel beaten down. Not listened to, merely run over by someone with no military judgment: too much is about appearance," he reportedly said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Before his death, he received a CBE in 2019 and was often referred to as one of the highly decorated Royal Marines.

A full hearing will follow the recent inquest in February 2022.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Winning? Amber Heard Suffers Court Embarrassment Ahead Defamation Trial