DC FanDome has been busy hinting at some of what fans have been clambering for months, director Matt Reeves' The Batman due out in March. This time around, Robert Pattinson will be dawning the cape and cowl and early glimpses at the new flick are looking Bat-tastic (sorry, is my nerd showing?).

If you aren't in the know, DC FanDome is a free global streaming event held by DC where stars and creatives showcase all of the exciting upcoming shows, films, games, and comics that they have in store for us. The event will be streaming live on Saturday, October 16th, and The Batman looks to be one of their biggest properties on the docket. Click here to watch DC FanDome

Twitter was buzzing, recently when director Matt Reeves posted a shot from The Batman trailer that will be played during DC FanDome.

As if that wasn't enough, two new posters were unveiled to further tease fanatics of The Dark Knight. The two posters show a contrasting color scheme of both The Batman and a eerily blurred image of Paul Dano's Riddler tauntingly holding out a letter for the Caped Crusader in a near 3-D optical illusion.

The first trailer for the film hit earlier this year, giving a pretty powerful look at the tone and talent audiences can expect when the film hits theaters. Co-starring Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell playing The Penguin, and the amazing Jeffrey Wright be taking on the role of James Gordon, The Batman has some strong actors behind it and the darkly brooding first looks definitely forecast a cool take on the city of Gotham.

The Batman will be swinging into theaters on March 4, 2022.