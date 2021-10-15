Referred to as the "Grandmother" in the "Black Panther" set, actress Dorothy Steel passed away at the age of 95, as confirmed by her publicist.

Steel's publicist went to WSBTV and announced her death on Friday morning, October 15, in her home in Detroit, Michigan. The publicist stated, "She went out strong."

Even though they mentioned that she lived in Atlanta for many years before her death, the rep revealed no clear causes regarding her passing. Dorothy Steel became the Merchant Tribal Elder in "Black Panther," who advised the King of Wakanda, played by late Chadwick Boseman.

The said role became the most significant point in her career.

Who Is Dorothy Steel?

The Detroit-based actress Dorothy Steel was born in 1926. It took her so long that she got her first acting role at 88 years old in her entire career. And she even got the part on the 2018 film "Black Panther," which became her first-ever role.

In 2018, Steel did an interview with Channel 2 regarding Marvel casting directors, who called her one hour after sending in her audition tape.

"It was just amazing, it truly was," she said regarding what he felt that time. "If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would've said you got to be out of your mind."

According to her representative, her passing happened while Steel was in the middle of filming for the "Black Panther" sequel. The Marvel franchise sent her home to Detroit to spend her last moments with her family.



Rest Easy, Steel

Based on a report from The Sun, Steel said she became the "grandmother" on the set of Black Panther, which she said is not just a movie but a movement.

"We were one big melting pot of black people and we knew we were doing something that had never been done before. Ya know?" the actress proclaimed.

The publisher also mentioned that aside from "Black Panther," she was also credited for her appearance in 2019 films, "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Poms," and "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses."

As soon as the news reached social media, Marvel fans were devastated and shared their tributes to the actress.

May her soul rest in peace.

