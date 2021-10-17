The relationship between Prince William and his father Prince Charles has reportedly improved leaps and bounds. Could it be because Prince Harry is no longer around? Recently, Prince Charles praised William publicly for his environmentalist stance, effectively snubbing Prince Harry as everyone is aware that the latter is already known for a staunch warrior against climate change issues.

Prince William and his father have gotten closer because of their shared concern about climate change, according to Richard Palmer of the Daily Express.

A family source told him that Charles and William, who had been estranged at times, had gotten closer after agreeing on the importance of taking action against climate change. Both Charles and William have been committed environmentalists, and Charles admits that he is particularly proud of William for this.

When he speaks Sunday night at the Earthshot Prize's inaugural awards event, the Duke of Cambridge have urged people to "join in mending our world. With his prize money, the duke hoped to discover answers to the planet's environmental issues and dispel the doomsayers' fears about its future.

His praise for Prince William is heartwarming, especially since the photo that accompanied the post had Prince Charles leaning on his son and appearing quite cute is truly nice to look at.

Prince Charles stated, "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize."

He added, "As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need."

Some said this is likely to hurt Prince Harry since he has been a supporter of climate change solutions ever since. Just tthis week, he asked mining companies to cease "pilaging" Africa for oil and urged nations to "stand with us." Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex cited "corporate oil drilling" as an example of a watershed in southern Africa that is "at-risk."

Prior to the Earthshot event, the Prince of Wales said, "Over the following decade, with future generations in mind, the Earthshot Prize and its inspirational nominees will help us identify new answers.

"At the same time, we will mobilize trillions of dollars through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative to move the global economy in a more sustainable direction.

