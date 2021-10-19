Today, the eclectic and ever-changing LA/Palm Springs music collective, Alphanaut releases their new album, "On Some Planets This Is Pop." Inspired by music of the late 70's and 80's, the band is bonded by their love of the craft and influences such as Roxy Music, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie, but they aren't bound to one sound. Explained by leader Mark Alan, "We tapped into our love of 80s new wave, prog rock, ambient with a little dash of jazz and soul here and there."

"On Some Planets This Is Pop" is a rose tinted exploration of inclusivity, praising the unordinary while championing what it means to shine as your true self. Shedding light on the human experience, each track tells the stories of fictional characters who learn to embrace their own unique place in the world, even if it is different than those around them. The first single shared, "Virtual Love," is a playful statement about freedom of sexual expression and fantasy in a virtual space apart from conventional social norms, using otherworldly synth soundscapes and gradually introducing keys and a guitar riff that embodies the band's new wave sound.

"Shake The Rhythm," came next as a reminder to embrace what makes us unique in a world that praises conformity. Led by playful synth and bouncy pizzicato melody that bring pop elements into the equation, while bright horns lend a dash of big band influence. "Young, Wild & Beautiful" is another smooth delivery from the band that showcases their flare for new wave rock laced with electro-synth sweetness. They channel 80's power-pop with airy synths and a relaxed soundscape, with a breezy vocal delivery carrying nostalgic melodies that set the tone for this chilled out ballad.

On the inspiration behind the title of the album, Mark Alan says: "I came up with the title when I was mixing my previous record 'Meanwhile Back on Earth.' All music up to that point had floated around the edges of what would be considered mainstream pop. The title just came to me one day as a tongue in cheek, and a little self deprecating, way to define my work. I just thought, on some planets my music would be pop, but not so much on this one. The title gave me a chuckle and stuck with me. I knew it had to be the name for the next record."



"On Some Planets This Is Pop" is out now via MAD Music

