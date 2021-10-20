Queen Elizabeth II has a lot on her plate in the next couple of days, but she is forced to cancel her upcoming trip to Ireland because of medical advice.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch hasn't headed to Northern Ireland anymore because she "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days."

In a statement, they said that the royal tour had been called off, but people shouldn't be worried as she is in "good spirits" but "is disappointed" that she'll be missing the trip.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Northern Ireland is to mark its centenary.

But despite the canceled trip, royal expert Angela Levin has dismissed fears and concerns that she could be ill.

Instead, she is insisting that the Monarch blossoms with a busy schedule.

Speaking to GB News, Levin said, "I'm sure they wouldn't tell us until it got quite bad."

Levin described the Queen as looking more hunched and bent over, a little bit wobbly on her legs, but continues to be "very strong. She's stoic."

She added, "It's a good lesson to us all. She takes a lot on board. She's still riding her horse, I think and that's a positive way of living, there's a lot you can take from her."

"She won't let bad things get her down."

Queen Elizabeth II Clear Message That She's Not Giving Up the Throne Yet

Queen Elizabeth II has sent out a blatant message that she won't step down from her role just yet.

Recently, the 95-year-old head of the British royal family had turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she thinks "you are only as old as you feel."

Levin expressed that by turning it down, it's her subtle way of saying that she will not step down as a monarch.

Oldie of the Year Awards

Chairman of the awards, Gyles Brandreth, has written a letter to Queen Elizabeth II's secretary to ask if she'd be willing to accept the exceptional trophy.

But in a letter published on The Oldie magazine's November issue, her private secretary said, "The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

