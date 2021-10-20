WWE star Jim Duggan has been rushed to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

On Wednesday, Duggan's wife Debra used the wrestler's official Twitter account to deliver the bad news about his health. According to the matriarch, the WWE star needed to undergo emergency surgery.

"Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra," she captioned the photo of Duggan lying on his hospital bed.

Five hours later, Debra shared another picture of the wrestler showing a thumbs up following his surgery. She also took her time to thank everyone who sent him well wishes amid his health woes.

Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. pic.twitter.com/gPUWI4N6Wq — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) October 20, 2021

Fans immediately showered him with love and sent him heartfelt messages after the surgery. Most of them even shared photos of them with Duggan in several WWE events.

One fan said, "Bless you all. This is such a relief. Thank you so much. Hacksaw was one of a pantheon of GODS to me, growing up. This means the world to me, to know he's recovering. I can only imagine it means an infinitude of galaxies to you and Mr. Jim. THANK YOU."

Others also expressed their hope in seeing him again outside the medical facility to make people smile again.

What Happened To Jim Duggan?

It remains unknown what medical issue he had recently that needed emergency surgery. However, the wrestler notably suffered from illnesses in the past years.

Before his recent hospitalization, the 67-year-old was also admitted in September 2019 due to a severe infection. A year before that, he stayed in the ICU for weeks after his heart experienced atrial fibrillation (aFib). The condition makes a patient's heart pump irregularly, which can lead to blood clots, strokes, and more issues.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Location Discovered: Fugitive's Parents ACCIDENTALLY Drop Clue They're Helping Him Hide?

In addition, Duggan was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1998. The dreaded illness caused him to be out of the wrestling ring's spotlight. Fortunately, he recovered from the disease and came back to WCW in the years thereafter.

Following his health issues, the wrestler once expressed his fear of dying. After he went through all those troubles, he thanked his doctors who kept on saving his life.

"My main concern, I have 2 daughters and my wife, I just wanted to survive it. Thankfully, it looks like I'll be able to," Duggan said in 2018.

READ MORE: Prince William Has MAJOR Regret On Feud With Prince Harry -- What Truly Led To Fallout?