A lot of royal fans have been comparing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the late Princess Diana for her charitable works and overall good attitude when she was still alive. More recently, a royal author claims that the Duchess of Sussex may be heading the same path as the Princess of Wales.

According to Andrew Morton, a royal author who published the bestselling biography "Diana: Her True Story," who spoke to Good Morning America, the two royals have similarities with each other; also, when it comes to the issues they have faced.

He said the two women went from "Duchess Dazzling" to "Duchess Difficult," as he believes Prince Harry's wife experienced the "same trajectory" as the late royal.

The author also pointed out that they both were struggling emotionally and mentally.

"First of all, being pregnant, but also with life inside this goldfish bowl of the Royal Family." he said. (via Express UK)

He added, "Sadly for Meghan, there's a narrative that's built up that's wholly negative towards her,"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Also Heading The Same Trajectory As Princess Margret?

Aside from Princess Diana, Andrew Morton previously told the Royally Obsessed podcast that Markle also has striking similarities to the late Princess Margret.

He mentioned that the Sussexes were "ancillary branches" of the firm, and they don't belong in the "central branches" of the family.

"So they were going on the same trajectory as Princess Margaret." he said.

The royal author went on to explain that the late Princess was "the most glamorous woman" when she was 19 years old as she was matched with actress Elizabeth Taylor, who's popularly known for her furs, jewels, and fabulous appearance.

However, the Countess of Snowdon is said to be "number two" as her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, is always the main focus of the spotlight.

Same with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the Cambridges overshadow them.

"Meghan can look pretty as all hell. But she is still the one who will have to curtsy to Kate Middleton." he went on.

Meghan Markle Mourned Princess Diana's Death When She Was 16

According to a previous report published by News Week, Markle cried while watching Princess Diana's funeral at the age of 16, especially when she saw Prince Harry's message to his mother.

Morton said Markle watched from America with her friends on television as the Princess of Wale's coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey, and she started crying when she saw a written message from the royal brothers that reads "mummy."

