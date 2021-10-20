Former "Batwoman" protagonist Ruby Rose stood up for the team as she revealed several wrongdoings on the show's set.

The model and actor posted a collection of Instagram posts on Wednesday, October 20. In the said post, she named the producers and the rest of the involved staff in the series. "I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you," Rose started.

The 36-year-old posted a couple of photos and videos in the hospital where she revealed that they were forced to work for "Batwoman" shortly after she suffered a neck injury on the set. "I have enough documentation to make a 1 hour documentary, pray tell what else would you like me to share. The broken neck or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?"

Unhealthy Working Conditions Spilled

Rose stated, "To everyone who said I was too stiff on batwoman [sic], imagine going back to work 10 days after this ... 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is [sic] be the one who cost so many people their jobs."

As also reported by Variety, the "Black Swan" actor also addressed their absence from San Diego Comic-Con for its first season, which made many fans surprised. In the image, it read, "Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend... but then saying 'we won't announce it, you have to.'"

More from that, the "John Wick" actor also alleged co-star Dougray Scott, known as Jacob Kane in the show, where he "hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare." She also added, "He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined."

She also criticized showrunner Caroline Dries who refused to stop filming Season 1 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite other CW shows shutting down.

On To Warner Bros. Statement

Her statement never ended until she spoke of what was said unsafe and inappropriate working conditions on set.

She proclaimed a crew member got a third-degree burn and given no therapy after his skin fell off, two stunt doubles died, a woman left quadriplegic and still blamed it on her on the phone, and Rose herself got cut in the face that almost made her blind.

A few hours later, Deadline reported a strongly worded statement from Warner Bros. Television regarding Rose's allegations.

It said, "The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of 'Batwoman' based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

The source also added that an investigation into the actor's behavior on the show had long been rumored but not officially confirmed until the issue.

