The newest trailer for the upcoming film King Richard has just been released, and if we were inspired by the last trailer, we now feel like we could conquer the world. The film, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, and Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, follows the incredible true story of the rise of Serena and Venus Williams within the tennis world. The new trailer captures the hardworking and empowering spirit of this film beautifully.



The first thing we see in this trailer is the catalyst of every empowering story: someone saying 'no'. Right off the bat, Richard Williams is told that no one will put their bet behind his daughters because they simply do not seem to have what they need to be professional tennis players. This is not even a comment on physical ability. The juxtaposition of the words, "Tennis takes expert instruction. It takes families with unlimited financial resources," with shots of Richard, who is clearly not a professional coach, and a small room that seems to be shared by all of the children. As we in the real world know the fate of Serena and Venus Williams, we see the foundation for an incredible rags to riches story.

While the film is called King Richard, this trailer makes a point of asking the two tennis players what they're goals are. In the trailer, a different coach asks the young athletes, "What do you want out of this? I know what your dad wants, but what about you?" Their eye seems to be as much on the prize as their father's is. The passion and drive held within this family seeps out of every orifice of this trailer, and it has convinced me beyond a shadow of a doubt that this movie is unmissable.

Will Smith as Richard Williams is constantly expressing his faith, belief, and pride in his children. It is a story of epowerment, passion, and success that I can't wait to see! King Richard comes to theaters on November 19th.