Other bodies have been found since September in connection with the searches for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Officials claim that during the countrywide manhunt, the bodies of at least nine persons were recovered, as reported by Radar Online.

The corpse of missing 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo was recently discovered, and her narrative had many parallels to Gabby's. Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo celebrated their wedding anniversary by traveling to Vermont on a converted school bus.

In the evening, her husband drove to the New Hampshire home of Emily's parents by himself, telling them he hadn't seen his wife since the previous Saturday. On Monday, her parents called police to say she had vanished.

Though he was reported missing the day after she went missing, Joseph allegedly admitted to shooting and dismembering Emily's body in their camper.

Following Petito's disappearance, on October 9th, human remains belonging to a 30-year-old New Jersey woman called Lauren Cho were discovered in the California desert during a search for her. Lauren Cho went missing in June. Chris Orell, Cho's ex-boyfriend, accompanied her to Yucca Valley. Orell and she had also discussed moving to the West Coast, where she hoped to pursue a career as a writer.

A friend of Cho's stated that she grew "upset and probably walked out from the resort, leaving behind her personal stuff" while she was there.

However, the coroners are still identifying and determining the cause of Cho's death, which may take up to weeks, despite the discovery of her bones in the desert near where she was last seen.

Additionally, on October 9, authorities discovered what they believe to be the remains of Sara Bayard. Before she went missing, Bayard was last seen on June 28 at a petrol station in Douglas County, Colorado.

On the same day that Bayard went missing in Douglas County, Petito took an Instagram photo near Monument Rocks and shared it with the world.

Authorities discovered the body of a 33-year-old man named Josue Calderon while searching for Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail. On the Blue Ridge Parkway, the victim from Rhode Island was stabbed to death along the route where the FBI was looking for the fugitive.

When the corpse was discovered, speculation quickly spread that it belonged to Laundrie.

Five other bodies were found all across the country during the search for Gabby and Brian, Along with Miya Marcano, Robert Lowery, Kyle Schulte and Crystal Turner in Utah, an unidentified homeless guy was also discovered in Alabama.

Radar earlier reported that investigators found human remains on Wednesday at Carlton Reserve, where Brian had supposedly went after departing his house on Sept. 13 for an unknown location. He never returned from his solo hike, according to his parents.

Gabby's corpse was discovered at a Wyoming campground two days after he went missing and was reported missing. Her death was deemed a homicide after an autopsy revealed that she was the victim of a physical strangling.

