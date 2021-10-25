Jeremy Piven is currently facing a big problem as he's reportedly a victim of a home burglary that took place on his property in Los Angeles.

According to law enforcement sources who recently spoke to TMZ, the comedian's valuable items were taken away by thieves earlier this week.

The suspects reportedly smashed a window to get inside his home and rob his closet. The "Entourage" star lost over $20,000 worth of items.

Police officials are still looking for leads and videos that would help them catch the burglars. At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made.

Insiders did not give further information on whether the actor was specifically targeted or not, but they clarified that Piven was not home at the time of the crime.

The actor's representative spoke to the outlet saying high profile celebrities are a target of home robberies when traveling abroad.

Piven is reportedly in the United Kingdom doing his stand-up comedy shows as a part of his "JEREMY PIVEN LIVE!" tour across the United States and Europe.

The actor has not publicly commented on the matter.

Celebrity Crimes More Common In Los Angeles?

Jeremy Piven was not the first high-profile celebrity who experienced such crimes as NBA star Kyle Kuzma previously made headlines when his SUV was stolen in Hollywood.

The athlete's car was reportedly robbed in August and the incident ended in a high-speed chase around the city.

The SUV crashed into a police car which left one police officer injured, while the suspect reportedly sustained a leg injury. The chase ended in Belmont High School's gate.

Kuzma was not present at the time of the incident.

Prior to the NBA player's robbery, another famous basketball star also experienced the same fate in Los Angeles.

In early reports, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers was held at gunpoint in June. The athlete was reportedly standing outside his home with friends at around 4 in the morning.

A car with three armed men inside pulled over in his driveway. The suspects reportedly asked him and his friends to hand over their belongings.

In total, the victims lost over $150,000 worth of belongings.

