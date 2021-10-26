Halyna Hutchins' photo in the set of "Rust" shows her final moments before getting into a fatal accident.

Days after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot two of "Rust" crew members - with the cinematographer losing her life - a new photo of Hutchins haunted people with her heartbreaking fate.

On Facebook, Hutchins' friend and colleague, "Rust" chief electrician Serve Svetnoy, shared the last photo of the cinematographer on set. In the photo, Hutchins was wearing a beanie with headphones covering her ears inside a church set.

What makes the photo more tragic is that it was where she was accidentally shot by Baldwin and died afterward.

The search warrant depicted how the actor pulled his gun and fired into the camera, believing he got a cold gun. However, the prop firearm he got from the assistant director ended up injuring a director and killing Hutchins.



Hutchins' colleague also shared another post on his social media account, blaming negligence and unprofessionalism as the culprit behind her death.

"The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it. And the DEATH OF THE HUMAN IS THE RESULT!" he continuously exclaimed.

The FBI and the production continue their separate investigation into the matter. As of the writing, there is no official finding that suggests potential negligence happened.

"Rust" Set Was Unsafe, Says One Actor

According to reports, the set suffered from three safety issues - the third and last one occurred and killed Hutchins most recently.

Several crew members and actors spoke up about the unsafe environment on the set, saying that it even prompted several staff members to file resignations the night before the incident happened.

One of the actors, Ian A. Hudson, described his own shooting scene as "life-threatening" since they used real pistols and rifles. He noted that the camera crew members had shields while filming his scene.

Hudson revealed that his fellow cast members also felt the same, saying that the set was intense, scary, and everything was real. The actor then compared the event to what happened to Bruce Lee's son, Brandon, on "The Crow" set in 1993.

"That conversation came up a couple times. We're doing this the same way they did it then, 30 years ago," he went on.

