Britney Spears may be done with her conservatorship case, but she's reportedly not over yet from seeking revenge against Justin Timberlake, even if they broke up 19 years ago; is this true?

According to a report published by In Touch, Spears is seeking revenge against all the people who have wronged her in the past.

Amid her conservatorship battle, the "Gimmie More" hitmaker took to her Instagram to post a video of herself wearing a pageboy hat.

In the caption, she confirmed that it was a reference to Timberlake's 2002 music video for the track "Cry Me a River."

"I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video in 'Cry Me a River'! Oh s- that's me! I guess I forget that sometimes..." she wrote in the caption.

The report insists that Spears hasn't forgotten how her ex-boyfriend cast a lookalike of her in the music video, which is clearly about their breakup.

An insider mentioned that the singer is still "bitter" about how Timberlake "made her out to be the bad guy."

In addition, Spears was reportedly "slut-shamed and relentlessly attacked" at the time. Timberlake's music career continued to boost as her perception in public changed.

The former "NSYNC" member may have apologized to his ex earlier this year; the report insists that it's too late for Spears, and she's ready to expose him for all the dirt he has done to her.

Spears reportedly kept a diary that details her relationship with Timberlake, especially on how he treated her.

"Who knows what she'll reveal about him, but everyone is waiting for something shocking to drop. No one can silence her now," the insider spills.

Britney Spears' Revenge Rumor Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out that Spears doesn't have any plans concerning her ex-lover as she finally got her freedom when her father, Jamie Spears, was removed from her conservatorship.

In addition, Spears also made it clear that she's ready to lay low for a while after years of fighting for her freedom.

Spears mentioned her freedom in an Instagram post, saying she waited so long to be free, and now that it's right in front of her, the singer said she's "scared to do anything" because she's afraid of making mistakes.

The outlet said Spears' current situation is not the perfect time for her to launch an attack against Timberlake as it would result in more drama and criticism from the public.

