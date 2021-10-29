In a world that is apparently brimming with John Wick spinoffs, actress Ana de Armas is in discussions to take on the leading role in another one. A Deadline exclusive just announced that the Knives Out and No Time to Die star will hopefully be taking on the leading role in the spinoff Ballerina. You may remember this character from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. While she was a ballerina and assassin-in-training in this chapter, Ballerina will focus on the character's own journey as an assassin, seeking to avenge the murder of her family.

Ballerina will be a Lionsgate production, much like the original John Wick. According to the Deadline exclusive, "It remains unclear whether Keanu Reeves will make a fleeting appearance in the movie, though there is a hope that he and Anjelica Huston may provide cameos." The lion-share of this Lionsgate production remains unknown, (but isn't the speculation the MOST fun part of it all?)

Armas is an infinitely talented and interesting individual. Not only has she been seen in starring roles in an increasing number of films. By her second year of acting school, as she revealed in a The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview in early October, she was cast in her first movie. Armas was almost kicked out of school for accepting it, but we are so glad that she did. It started that path that has gotten her on our screens today! Furthermore, in this interview, she mentioned that when she lived in Cuba she used to hitchhike to school every day. "You just go to the window. I'm like, 'Hey! Can you take me to the next stoplight?'...Everyone's very used to it. It's like free carpool." So, I guess we can also be glad that she's...alive?

While negotiations about Armas's participation in Ballerina are still underway, the John Wick prequel, The Continental, is set in stone. This upcoming mini-series, starring Colin Woodell, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson, is set to be released on May 21, 2022.

By that point I'm sure we will be getting ready to see Ana de Armas absolutely overwhelm us with her undeniable talent in Ballerina. We are excited to see more of the actress soon.