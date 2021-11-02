After a faked kiss in one of "Saturday Night Live's" skits, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson almost shattered the internet.

They were also seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California over the weekend.

They were "just pals hanging out," a source informed People magazine at the time they were spotted.

"They hang around in the same circles, so they'll run into each other occasionally."

However, according to another insider, they are apparently growing more serious after their rehearsal kissing and hand-holding set sparks flying between them.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: The Real Score

While working on the "Aladdin" skit for "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson allegedly became "better friends" with Kim Kardashian.

They had to kiss for the skit, which they had to practice for a week.

According to a source close to the situation, this is what accelerated their relationship.

"You could see they were having a wonderful time because there were sparkles," they added.

"It's obvious they quickly became friends when she was on the show."

Is it true, though, that the two are already dating?

According to a source close to Hollywood Life, the two Hollywood stars aren't formally boyfriend and girlfriend just yet, but "there is an attraction" between them, and they're debating whether or not to pursue a romantic relationship.

It certainly helps that the comedian and the star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" are buddies.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are Pete's buddies, with Meghan being close with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"The talk of them being a bit more than just buddies appears to be getting steam," the insider continued, referring to their friendship following the Halloween ride.

Is Pete Davidson Trying to Make Money Off of Kim Kardashian?

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actor is apparently courting the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, according to Radar Online.

While several various sources have varying details on what's going on between the two, a source told Radar that Pete Davidson is hoping for their relationship to blossom into something more - because he enjoys the limelight.

"Pete enjoys dating celebrities because he enjoys the spotlight and being pursued by cameras."

"The only time photographers care about Pete is when he is dating someone famous," they said.

Pete Davidson is said to be in a better place right now.

Pete "isn't just her type," according to another person close to Kim, according to the outlet.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship: The Facts

Because there are so many rumors about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, it's wise to treat the claims with caution.

Fans will learn that they are dating when Kim, as is customary, announces it on social media.

