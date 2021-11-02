Angelina Jolie is reportedly not looking good with her alarming weight loss journey.

In the past months, Jolie noticeably continues to lose weight. Her fans also have no idea whether she wants to cut down her body fat or her current divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt ultimately affects her health.

With that said, her friends began to worry about her appearance as the actress looked thinner than ever these days.

National Enquirer published a report this week claiming that the "Eternals" star is suffering from life-threatening health issues due to being underweight.

"Angie's weight has reached the point where it's scaring friends and loved ones. She barely touches food when she sits down to eat and she's clearly not getting enough nutrients," one insider said.

Another source described her arms as "toothpick-like" that her bones seemingly began sticking out of her skin.

Due to her unhealthy weight, the "Eternals" actress started displaying signs of osteoporosis at a very young age. A doctor reportedly told the news outlet that, if ever she falls, she is at high risk of breaking her bones and suffering from a more serious medical issue.



Meanwhile, another insider alleged that the ring she wore on her lip during the Marvel movie's premiere proved she struggled with weight issues.

Is Angelina Jolie Dying Because Of Her Weight?

Far from what the tabloid claimed, Jolie has a deeper reason behind her weight loss - but it is not a way to harm herself.

Previously, US Weekly revealed that the actress regularly starves herself because of her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador. As someone whose heart is close to children, she often says she cannot eat if children cannot.

In addition, she definitely finds it hard to juggle her time as a mother, actress, and advocate. She also has to deal with her own demons to ensure she is fit enough to care for everyone.

As for her diet, Jolie reportedly follows a diet that consists of consuming "ancient grains." With that strict eating regime, it is not surprising that she has a slender body compared to others. Her diet, in addition, only requires her to consume 600 calories per day.

With that said, it is safe to say that Angelina Jolie's body is well-maintained despite its thin-looking appearance.

