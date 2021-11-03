JoJo Siwa spoke the truth behind her split from Kylie Prew.

After rumors emerged, Siwa broke her silence and said her ex-girlfriend remained her "best friend" despite the split.

During her talk on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast on Tuesday, the young singer ultimately confirmed they are no longer an item.

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life," she said.

Siwa also expressed how lucky she is that she did not lose Prew completely as they remain friends after ending their relationship.

In one part of the interview, she seemingly hinted at the real reason behind their split, saying Prew was the right person "at the wrong time."



Although their breakup was not anticipated, she said she was happy to experience those moments with her. While the split hurt both of them, the singer reportedly could not think of anything but good times.

In addition, she also said her current schedule and her age became factors of their split.

JoJo Siwa On Growing Up After The Break Up

After her podcast and "Dancing With The Stars" appearance, Siwa also talked to People, saying she learned how to be happy after all that happened.

"I've always been open-minded about others, but I think I've been closed-minded with myself," she said. "And I think it's cool that I'm finally a little open-minded [with myself]."

Her statements surely broke both of them as she previously promised not to let Prew go.

Siwa and Prew began dating in January after the singer came out for the first time. She then announced their relationship in her Friday appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," where she described her then-girlfriend as "most amazing, wonderful, perfect, and most beautiful."

She also made their relationship Instagram official by posting their photo during their one-month anniversary.

Previously, Siwa's "DWTS" partner Jenna Johnson has been involved in rumors that she was the reason behind the former couple's split. However, Siwa has since clarified that they are only friends, and that Johnson only supports her even outside the set.

