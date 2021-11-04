Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently in the spotlight after being photographed together holding hands in an amusement park and reportedly going out to dinner recently; the recent turn of events had Kanye West "reeling;" is it true that the rapper is talking to none other than Kris Jenner to vent out his frustrations?

According to a report published by The Hollywood Life, West may be fine when the rumored couple shared a kiss during a "Saturday Night Live" segment, but he's not happy with their recent sighting.

Per an insider, the "Donda" singer was "put off" with his estranged wife's actions, and he reportedly asked her to "refrain" from showing PDA with anyone until they finalized their divorce.

"He told her that it doesn't look good for their family and it doesn't look good for her, or in the 'eyes of God,'" the source added.

To confide his true feelings with the situation, Kanye West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," is turning to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

Jenner is reportedly concerned with West as she's afraid he would try to use the whole Pete Davidson drama in their divorce proceedings.

Despite West not being a part of the Kardashian family anymore, "it drives him crazy" how his former in-laws are trying to diminish him.

Kanye West Talking To Kris Jenner Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out a few pieces of information that the website missed.

The outlet brought up the issue of West labeling Jenner as a "white supremacist" and "Kris Jong Un," meaning it's impossible for them to be closer together.

In addition, despite the rapper's jealousy being heavily publicized, he was spotted with shaved eyebrows and having a Sunday service with Marilyn Manson, which means he has been busy over the last couple of days.

Furthermore, West was in attendance during the filming of Kardashian and Davidson's kiss on "SNL," and he didn't react violently to it.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Getting Serious With Each Other?

The rumored couple reportedly went out for a second dinner date together. This time, they're surrounded by friends.

Kardashian sported a black crushed velvet body-hugging long dress accessorized with a pair of black Balenciaga glasses.

The pair arrived separately at Zero Bond in New York City.

The recent news came after they had their first dinner in a Staten Island-based restaurant called Campania. They reportedly went through a back entrance and dined over pizza and pasta.

Despite Kardashian and Davidson going out more frequently, the two have not publicly confirmed whether they're in a romantic relationship or not.

