Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's relationship is reportedly going well these days, according to Hollywood Life.

Fans know that the two have their fair share of drama on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," as seen by their vocal spats and physical clashes.

Things between the brunette sisters have improved since the 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder and the "Saturday Night Live" actor began their supposed "steamy romance."

Travis Barker, Kourtney's fiancé, is good friends with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and the three have been hanging out recently.

However, because Pete is friends with MGK, Kim and Pete have been thrown into the mix, resulting in Kourtney and Kim reuniting on "same ground."

"Kourtney and Kim are moving past all of their prior issues and starting to have love for each other again. They're genuine friends again," a source told Hollywood Life.

Kris Jenner, the girls' mother, is said to be quite pleased with their current situation. Should she express gratitude to Pete Davidson for this?

"Kris is ecstatic that this is happening, and she's been pushing for it to continue," the source said.

However, spending time together and going on double dates has helped them rebuild their relationship.

"For Kim, going out with Kourtney and her friends was great because she can just be herself with this bunch of people since that is good enough."

"They don't treat her any differently than they would anyone else," the insider continued, "and she feels really embraced in their clique."

"It's also given Kourtney and Kim the opportunity to gossip again."

Aside from having a good time with the Poosh Lifestyle founder, the mother of four has also been having a great time with Pete Davidson, with other insiders stating that she is "totally enamored" with the actor.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had two dinner dates this week.

Pete Davidson Has Kim Kardashian 'Smitten'

Another insider told Hollywood Life that the creator of SKIMS didn't have a romantic partner since ex-husband Kanye West always wooed her with money.

The comedian is described as a "bold and brazen person" who is easy to be around, according to the insider.

"He's humorous, he says and does what he wants, and he doesn't give a damn what other people think."

