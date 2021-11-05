Will Smith gives insight into how he and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, are dealing with finding their happiness amid their separation.

According to People, the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" recently spoke to Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s "The Oprah Conversation," where he dabbled in the topic of his marriage with "The Matrix" actress.

The couple spent a period separated from each other. Last year, Jada shocked fans after revealing she had a relationship with August Alsina despite being married to Smith.

Will mentioned that they never "officially separated."

In 2011, things took a different turn during the actress' 40th birthday as she didn't like Will's surprise despite planning it for three years. The two got in an explosive fight after the incident.

To make them both happy, Will said everything was a "fantasy illusion." He revealed that both of them agreed to make themselves happy before presenting themselves back into the relationship instead of "demanding the other person fill our empty cup."

"We just decided, 'You have to figure out how to be happy.'" he said. (via Yahoo! Entertainment)

Did Will Smith Allow Jada Pinkett-Smith To Have a Relationship With August Alsina?

Oprah Winfrey asked Will if he and his wife are allowed to have sexual partners outside their marriage. Although the actor did not directly name August Alsina, he answered, "We talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex."

He mentioned that the public is trying to "put something" on his statement, but they never understood that he and his wife are on a "spiritual journey" to cleanse the unloving parts of their hearts.

READ NOW: Jennifer Hudson Might Be The Next Ellen - Former American Idol Working With Warner Bros. On New Talk Show

Will later clarified the goal is not a "sexual goal," but more of a "spiritual" as they will love each other no matter what happens.

He went on to discuss that he and Jada don't need to look for other people to make them happy because "there is no person that will fill your hole."

Will Smith Previously Opened Up About Jada Pinkett-Smith's Relationship with August Alsina

In a September interview with GQ Magazine, Will defended his wife's relationship with August, saying the public didn't get their relationship.

He said people have a "narrative that it is impenetrable." Will later mentioned that Jada never believed in conventional marriage as she had family members who practiced it, meaning they have different views and backgrounds about the topic.

However, they had "endless discussions" about the matter, so they gave each other "trust and freedom" as marriage can't be a prison for them.

"The experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love." he added.

READ ALSO: CLC's Sorn Cause Tension Between Fans Over 'Colorism' TikTok Video Content [Full Details]