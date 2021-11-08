It's been a long road full of stops, starts, and obstacles, but it's finally been confirmed: The new sequel to Midnight Run is really happening, and Girls' Trip actress Regina Hall will be starring, as well as co-producing with Robert De Niro and Jesse Collins. Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a production juggernaut known for quality productions across genres - they've been tapped to executive produce many awards shows in recent years, including the AMAs and the Pepsi Halftime Show.

The original Midnight Run is a bona fide cult classic, and one that marked the start of Robert De Niro's foray into mainstream comedy. The original film tells the story of a bounty hunter who is hired to collect and safely deliver a mob accountant - played by the late Charles Grodin - who refuses to fly, forcing them to take a days-long road trip while being stalked by the FBI and a rival bounty hunter.

Midnight Run was nominated for two Golden Globes, one for best Musical/Comedy, and one for Best Actor (De Niro). A sequel was originally planned for 2012, which would feature De Niro reprising his original role, but the production hit several snags and was tabled indefinitely

There's no telling if the sequel will be similar to the one they were planning a decade ago as details about the plot are being kept under wraps for now. There is also no official word on if De Niro will make an appearance in the picture or simply co-produce - but he seemed to hint that he'd like to be in it when he talked about the script a year ago.

Regina has was last seen in Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu where her performance stole the show for the series.