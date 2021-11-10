Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced controversy after denying that they don't have any affiliation with the 2020 biography book "Finding Freedom" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. More recently, the Duchess issued an apology to the court, saying she forgot having conversations with an aide regarding the book.

According to Express UK, the biography is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's time with the royal family before they decided to step down from royal duties last year.

A spokesperson for the couple previously said that the authors "do not speak for the royals," and they never interviewed them.

"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the representative added.

More recently, in a shocking turn of events, Markle released a witness statement saying she didn't remember having e-mail conversations with an aide about the book.

The Duchess said she forgot having conversations with her then press secretary Jason Knauf about meeting the book's authors.

She later admitted that she spoke to Knauf about "Finding Freedom."

Now, the former actress is apologizing to the court for not remembering the exchanges she made at the time.

"I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the Defendant or the Court," she said.

Markle added that if she knew the details about the e-mails, she would have been happy to refer to them as "strongly" supportive of her case.

"Had I wanted to have my private letter shared in this book, as the defendant falsely claims, this clearly would have been an opportunity to do so." she added.

Jason Knauf also released a witness statement to the court saying the Duchess had sent him briefing notes which suggests topics for the book like her half-siblings and her father to be discussed with Scobie and Durand.

Meghan Markle's Lawsuit

The recent issue emerged as a part of Meghan Markle's lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited, The Daily Mail UK's publisher.

She alleged that five articles published in print and online in 2019 misused her private information, and it's illegal under the Data Protection Act.

The Duchess won her case in May after a Lord Justice ruled that ANL's letter publication to Thomas Markle was unlawful.

