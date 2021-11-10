Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married for six years now, and they're parents to two children. However, one report suggests that the two are on the brink of fallout because of differences in raising their kids; is this true?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the power couple is having a hard time raising their two kids, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

Last year, the "No Strings Attached" actress admitted that she and Kutcher accepted a commercial gig to take a break from their children, saying it felt like "freedom."

The report suggests that the couple needs more than two days from kids, and it's taking a toll on their relationship.

Both Hollywood stars are said to be fighting over their different parenting styles, who are doing most of the work at home, making decisions, etc.

"It's a difficult balancing act," the insider said.

The report noted the time when Kunis convinced her husband not to go on a civilian flight before because she didn't want to be left in charge with their children.

More recently, the actress has to deal with her two kids alone as Kutcher is currently filming a romantic comedy movie with Reese Witherspoon titled "Your Place or Mine."

"Mila doesn't like being stuck at home. They're trying to figure out a new normal as a family, but it's hard." the insider added.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Different Parenting Styles Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the magazine took the opportunity to write an article against the couple for being open with their struggles as parents.

The outlet noted that the couple isn't experiencing marital woes because of their parenting styles.

Regarding Kutcher's canceled civilian flight to space, the outlet said it happened five years ago, and the actress made it clear that she wants her husband to continue it after she gave birth to their second child in 2016.

In addition, the "Jupiter Ascending" star said she regretted not letting her husband go to space, saying, "I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."

Furthermore, Kutcher is not the only person in their relationship who's busy with an acting career as Kunis continues to be a voice actor of Meg Griffin on "Family Guy," and she recently filmed a movie titled "Luckiest Girl Alive."

Aside from that, the couple teamed up for an NFT animated series, "Stoner Cats," meaning she's not forced to take care of her kids.

