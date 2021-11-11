Coronji Calhoun, a former child actor whose first and last time appearing on screen, was in the 2001 movie "Monster's Ball," has passed away at the young age of 30.

His mother, Theresa Bailey, confirmed his death on a GoFundMe page, saying he died on October 13. Since he doesn't have life insurance, his family is currently raising funds for them to give him a "sacred celebration of life."

"Unfortunately, we did not have any life insurance policy on him (as we never expected this tragedy to befall us) before he transitioned. Now we ask for generosity in your donations as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," Bailey wrote.

According to 4WWL, Calhoun died due to congestive heart failure and lung problems. Bailey told the outlet that the community's support towards their family has been "wondeful," She said it clearly shows how deeply loved he was by the people.

At the time of this writing, they have reached $10,000 of their goal of $14,000.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Halle Berry and Lee Daniels, one of the film's producers, made a significant move by donating $3,394 each on the website.

Calhoun is survived by his family members, including his 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

Coronji Calhoun's Only Movie

Calhoun played the role of Tyrell Musgrove n the 2001 movie "Monster's Ball" where he co-starred alongside Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

The former actor spent his early days in New Sarpy, Louisiana; he was ten years old when tapped to be part of the movie; he had never acted before.

Their performance led Berry to become the first Black actress ever to win an Oscar award for her role as Leticia Musgrove, who has an affair with an officer who assisted in her husband's execution.

Many critics have praised Calhoun's acting in the movie despite him not having any background in acting.

In a previous interview, Berry revealed she had a hard time acting with Calhoun as it requires her to berate him onscreen, saying she spent most of the time "kissing and hugging him every minute before and right after and really making an investment to him." she said. (via IO Film)

