She's not fooling around when it comes to her feelings for Jo Koy. Chelsea Handler went as far as saying her beau restored her faith in men.

Having a lover like Jo Koy has taught Chelsea Handler to learn that not all men are garbage.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?" she wrote in a post to Instagram on Sunday. "Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s-t and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men."

Handler, 46, went on to assure her fans who are still looking for love that there is someone out there for them.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them," she advised. "Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes-they've been standing in front of you the whole time."

It was reported back in September that the former "Chelsea Lately" star was dating her fellow comedian, 50, after they were spotted showing PDA at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. They became Instagram-official about a week later, with Handler posting photos of them looking cozy and very happy together, which led to many congratulatory messages.

Handler was able to detail how their friendship turned into romance. On her podcast in October, she said, "I was just not in touch with myself to understand. I knew I liked talking with you and having you in my life because you're positive and upbeat. It's infectious, and I loved all of that. But I wasn't like, 'Oh, my God!' This desire to have something happen, to have something happen, not at all."

They originally met working on her talk show, but it wasn't until they reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic that something completely romantic blossomed.

Handler was never shy about revealing her feelings towards her new boyfriend.

"One day, I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh, that's my guy!' So he's like my best buddy, and then I also, you know, get to have sex with him. ... Fun time!" she said during an interview back in October.

