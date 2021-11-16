Who you gonna call? Well, aparently for Jimmy Fallon the answer remains to be GHOSTBUSTERS! Keystone members of the cult classic cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This film will continue the stories of the Ghostbusters world. "When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town," describes the official IMDb preview, "they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind." Luckily, Fallon got to talk to the grandfather last night!



These original icons look towards the upcoming film with faith and optimism. Aykroyd remarked, "Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA....We just read it and thought, 'This is the right time'." There is a great deal of history that is being passed down from this generation of Ghostbusters to the next, but care has been taken to ensure that the heart of the original films remains in tact- even when it comes to members of the creative team.

Bill Murray explained, "Jason is the son of the original director Ivan Reitman...He had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it." A familial thread ties the original to the upcoming film.



Ghostbusters: Afterlife will premiere this Friday, November 19th. We know who we're gonna call.