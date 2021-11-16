Halle Berry has been making waves in Hollywood recently with her upcoming directorial debut with Bruised, which she also stars in as an embattled MMA fighter who is also dealing with the return of her estranged son.

Early reviews seem pretty solid for the Oscar winner's first foray behind the camera, but in a recent interview with Jake's Takes, Berry was asked,

-- which of your past films do you now see differently because you can look at them through the prism of a director and are there any of your past movies that now you just wish that you had a chance to direct?

Berry's response was priceless.

I would love to direct Catwoman. [giggles] If I could get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience -- um -- and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a white Irish Catholic, like, 25-year-old girl and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that, have a redo on that.

Jake's Takes followed with,

Is there anything specific that you would do?

She was quick to respond with the tone of someone who has put some thought into this notion,

I would have Catwoman -- um -- saving the world like most male superheroes do and not just saving women from their faces cracking off, you know, make stakes a lot higher and make it more inclusive of both men and women.

For those uninitiated, the 2004 Catwoman garnered four Razzie Awards, which she gracefully accepted with a smile. It is unarguably one the most hazed of her work and anything would be an improvement on that debacle.

Why not see where she could take it?

Bruised is in theaters now and will be landing on Netflix November 24th, 2021.