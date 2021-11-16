Get ready for Harry Potter and the Reunion We've All Been Waiting For! After twenty years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the cast is reuniting to reflect over their experience in arguably the wrold's most popular and powerful franchize. The reunion will stream on HBO Max on January 1st. The reunion is slated to include a great number of our Wizarding World favorites including, but not limited to, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. With this guest list, the reunion is sure to be an unmissably magic-packed phenomenon.

The retrospective will be called The 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The time has flown since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's stone changed the lives of young witches, wizards, and, dare I say, muggles around the world. It also made a major impact on Warner Brothers studios. Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Brothers Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics department reflected on the impact the series had on everyone.

It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least...This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon-from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.

We can't wait to look back and reflect on the world of Hogwarts once again.