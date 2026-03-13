Fox has given a two-season order to "Stewie," an animated spinoff of the long-running hit series "Family Guy" that will center on the franchise's diabolical toddler genius, Stewie Griffin, with a premiere targeted for the 2027-2028 television season.

The announcement, first reported by Deadline, confirmed that "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane will reprise his voice role as Stewie in the new series.

MacFarlane co-developed the spinoff with longtime "Family Guy" writer and producer Kirker Butler, who will serve as showrunner. Kara Vallow will also executive produce, with the show coming from 20th Television Animation.

The series follows Stewie after he gets expelled from his previous preschool and is forced to enroll in a new, less-than-prestigious school.

There, he encounters a group of unfamiliar classmates and a 75-year-old class turtle with strong opinions on just about everything. Stewie eventually introduces his collection of gadgets that can transport the group across space and time, turning ordinary school days into wild adventures.

Episodes will stream next-day on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. The episode count per season has not been officially confirmed, but reports indicate it will be slightly fewer than the 15 episodes per season that other Fox animated series currently produce.

Fox and Hulu will jointly finance the project, marking a collaborative effort between the network and the streaming service, Yahoo News reported.

The two-season order aligns "Stewie" with other Fox animated series, including "Family Guy," "American Dad!," "The Simpsons," and "Bob's Burgers," all of which are contracted through 2029. Stewie's presence on the original "Family Guy" is not expected to be affected by the spinoff.

"Stewie" marks the second spinoff in the "Family Guy" franchise. The first, "The Cleveland Show," centered on supporting character Cleveland Brown and aired from 2009 to 2013. "Family Guy" is currently in its 24th season and recently celebrated its 450th episode milestone, as per TV Insider.