Meghan Markle is preparing to begin on a second tell-all, months after her shocking Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess of Sussex will sit down with Ellen DeGeneres for a surprise chatfest on her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," it was announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the episode will air.

The 40-year-old former senior royal casually discussed her life before meeting and marrying Prince Harry in a sneak peek of the much-anticipated interview.

She revealed to the scandal-scarred host that while auditioning for Warner Bros, "I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg. I hope you get it.'"

When Ellen asked if the security guards recognized her, the mom of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana responded, "I think they probably said it to everybody. That's how nice they are."

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

Meghan Markle's Car Before Royalty

Meghan Markle admitted to driving an ancient Ford Explorer Sport before marrying into the royal family and working as an actress.

She also said that she doesn't get in and out of her car since it doesn't function, and instead uses a different method.

The Duchess of Sussex complains, "I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out."

When others stare and criticize her, she allegedly tries to hide it by pretending to be looking for something in her truck.

The former "Suits" star's interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Sussexes' Montecito neighbor, will be her first daytime talk show appearance since marrying the Duke of Sussex.

Ellen DeGeneres Sides with Team Sussex

Ellen DeGeneres is on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side after defending their use of private aircraft during their 2019 holidays in Europe.

Ellen tweeted at the time, "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."

The "Finding Dory" star also said of the couple, "They are amazing. They are the cutest couple and so down-to-earth."

Fans React to Meghan Markle on Daytime TV

"I love to see a beautiful Queen on my TV. I'm looking forward to this," one Twitter user said.

Another one tweeted, "I'm so glad she can go back to doing what she had been doing before she married. I enjoyed seeing her make her rounds on the daytime and late night shows when she was spokesperson for 'Suits' and 'Reitman's'. I hope she will get back into fashion as well."

However, others believe that Ellen and Meghan's chatting are "two bullies" and that "birds of the same feather stick together."

