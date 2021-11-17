The official trailer for the upcoming Focus Feature film The Outfit is finally here. This upcoming crime drama, according to the official IMDb description, "follows Leonard, an English tailor who used to craft suits on London's world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters."



The Outfit already boasts a star studded cast including Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.

This highly anticipated film is as eagerly awaited by the cast and production team as it is by audiences everywhere. The director and writer of the script Grahm Moore spoke of his amazed disbelief with Deadline:

If you'd told me years ago when Johnathan and I were first dreaming up this story, that I'd get to direct my first film with a cast as exquisitely talented as Mark, Zoey, Dylan, and Johnny, I'd have said you were nuts. And honestly, if you'd said that back then, you might have been. This film is such a deep labor of love for me and our whole team, and I could not ask for better partners than our friends at FilmNation and Focus.

The Outfit will be released in theaters by Focus Features on February 25th, 2022. We can't wait to see this sensational cast in action in this sure to be brilliant crime drama.