Warner Bros. just dropped the poster for "The Matrix Resurrections," and it's sure generating some nostalgia! Starring original cast members, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as the iconic Neo and Trinity respectively, the poster shows the two once again navigating the simulated reality of the Matrix.

In the poster, Reeves and Moss don the familiar all-black clothes and long jackets, and the black sunglasses that give off an air of cyber cool. And, since it's highly suspected that Reeves doesn't age, Neo still looks highly reminiscent of how he looked in the original 1999 film "The Matrix," albeit with longer hair and some facial hair.

However, Reeves and Moss aren't the only cast members in this long-awaited fourth film of the popular franchise. Joining Reeves and Moss are new cast members, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Led by visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, "The Matrix Resurrections" is the fourth "Matrix" film, coming out 18 years after the third installment, "The Matrix Revolutions," and is one of the films that cemented Reeves as the action star we know him as today. We're super stoked to see "The Matrix" make its return.

"The Matrix Resurrections" will be in theaters nationwide and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.