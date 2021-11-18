Angelina Jolie is celebrating her victory against Brad Pitt, while her children are suffering as a result of the poison.

In their protracted and long-running five-year custody fight, a judge has once again decided in favor of the "Maleficent" star, crushing the "Ad Astra" actor.

However, once they're on the court, it's possible that they'll cause more harm than good to her family.

Angelina had their private judge, John Ouderkirk, removed from the case because he had a financial tie with Brad's lawyers, and Brad received joint custody of their shared five children.

But now, the California Supreme Court said that the 57-year-old hunky actor couldn't appeal his ex-wife's victory, which immediately knocked him back to just getting visitations rights with their underage kids, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Brad Pitt Heartbreak

The 46-year-old "Eternals" actress twisted the knife even more by bringing her children to the premiere of her film and making sure that their entire family, except Brad, was photographed together on the red carpet.

"Brad was heartbroken, but Angelina has been crowing," one source informed the National Enquirer.

"He feels as though his family has been ripped away from him, and his children have been poisoned against him."

According to the insider, he believes his ex-wife has "no sympathy" for him and that he has received what he deserves.

Since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, Angelina Jolie has allegedly refused any settlement that would not offer her 100 percent exclusive custody of their children.

Ms. Olson's lawyer, Robert Olson, said, "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and is relieved that immoral activity will not influence her children's well-being."

Angelina Jolie Endangering Her Children?

However, specialists say that Angelina Jolie's activities are completely ruining the mental health of her children.

"As a forensic psychiatrist who has testified in numerous divorce and custody cases, I want Angelina to know that by battling Brad so vigorously for custody, she is inflicting lasting wounds on her children," Dr. Carole Lieberman told the National Enquirer.

"She also has to know that turning them against their father for her own retribution is selfish."

Angelina Jolie: Is She a Bad Mother?

Though Dr. Lieberman is an expert in her field, the National Enquirer's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

The expert hasn't talked or had sessions with either Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie, so she can't know for sure what's going on behind closed doors and only bases her findings on what she sees on the surface.

angelina jolie out with kids after the premiere in rome pic.twitter.com/XF5P2oCwas — angelina jolie updates (@ajolieupdates) October 26, 2021

