Chrissy Teigen can no longer redeem herself? She is accused of being totally out of touch after having a Squid Game-themed party for her VIP guests last week. While many people dressed up as some of the characters on this highly successful Netflix series during the Halloween, what Teigen did now reportedly rubbed people the wrong way.

Attendees at the cookbook author's event dressed up as characters from the South Korean dystopian series and competed in life-or-death games for cash, just as in the show.

The internet was quick to call out Chrissy, 35, for her 'tone-deaf' celebration. They claimed that it was ironic that Chrissy and her friends, who are "ultra-wealthy<" would be masquerading as poor, desperate characters from the show.

"I'm sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf," one critic tweeted. "Squid Game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they'd rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion," the person explained.

Another Twitter user said, "Taking personal offense at the complete lack of self awareness Chrissy Teigen must have in order to throw a Squid Game-themed party where she watches her rich friends "fight to the death." The commentary just writes itself..."

According to People, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Shay Mitchell were among the attendees.

Staffers donned masks and piggy banks full of cash to replicate the show's villains, and the party's centerpiece was an enormous piggy bank that hovered overhead.

People at the event were competing for a vacation to Napa and supper at the Michelin-starred French Laundry restaurant, according to social media posts from the event.

One person, who was certainly bothered by what Teigen and her friends were doing, wrote, "Usually I'm a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there's something super f**ked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends."

One said he is already tired of trying to be self-aware all the time when there are people like Teigen who is being ignorant and tone-deaf.

"I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends," one wrote.

