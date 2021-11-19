Is Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson because she aspires to have the same type of love her sister has for her fiancé?

According to an informant who spoke with ET Online, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur is inspired by her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's happiness with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker, and wants something similar.

Travis' long-time partner, rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, is a close buddy of the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Kim, Pete, Kourtney, and Travis visited Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, over Halloween weekend, when the SKIMS inventor was first spotted holding hands with Pete, whom she kissed for a "SNL" sketch.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating, according to @PageSix. pic.twitter.com/ZXukTb7CDl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 'Deep Connection'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since their Halloween outing, but it was just revealed yesterday that they are in the romantic stage of their relationship.

In fact, an insider revealed to the outlet how the new talked-about couple is "dating and having a great time together."

One of the things Pete reportedly does for his new girlfriend is go out of his way to make her feel special.

"Pete is a romantic," the insider said. "Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh. But they also have been connecting on a deeper level."

Another insider told People what made Kim Kardashian love Pete Davidson. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is confirmed as they are caught holding hands.

They are officially dating ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYjIZPpfuE — Memes | Funny | Culture (@bitchgift) November 19, 2021

Kim and Pete -- Great Time Together

Pete Davidson recently spent his 28th birthday in Palm Springs with his 41-year-old girlfriend and her mother, Kris Jenner.

According to another insider who spoke to ET Online, the new couple had a nice time together and their romance seemed to be going strong.

"They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

Despite the fact that Pete is now back in New York and Kim is in California, the two are apparently planning to meet up again soon.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch."

The source added, "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."

The rich reality star is also said to have thrown Pete's 28thbirthday party at her mother's house in Palm Springs.

