Jeff Johnson, who appeared in episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, confirmed to have died by committing suicide at the age of 58.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Johnson committed suicide on September 8 after an argument with his wife in their garage.

According to his wife's incident report found by TMZ, the reptile dealer had attempted suicide in the middle of the argument. Johnson's wife had called 911 to report an attempted suicide. When authorities arrived, he was being brought to the hospital and still had a pulse. However, Johnson was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival. According to the detectives, Johnson's wife stated that her husband had no mental illness and had never attempted suicide before, so it's puzzling why the dealer ended his life.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Split: Cause of Breakup Heartbreaking After All the Feels

At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Netflix docuseries Joe Exotic captivated the nation's attention by portraying Joseph Maldonado-Oklahoma Passage's large cat zoo. Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in April 2019 of a murder-for-hire plan to assassinate his competitor, Baskin. For it and other offenses, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020, for killing tigers to create place for more big cats at his exotic animal park.

Johnson died just days after Erik Cowie, a zookeeper who also participated in Tiger King.

Cowie died at his Brooklyn, New York residence on Sept. 3 from acute and chronic alcohol abuse, according to PEOPLE at the time. The cause of his death was ruled to be natural.

Cowie served as a zookeeper at the ill-fated G.W. Park Zoo with Joe Exotic prior to his death. In Wynnewood, there is an Exotic Animal Memorial Park. In the case, Cowie testified against Joe Exotic.

Jeff had been friends with Joe Exotic until the two had a falling out in the first season of Tiger King. He began an online campaign accusing Joe and Jeff Lowe of being con artists. The two then exchanged responses on the internet.

There's a rumor that Jeff's house was set on fire during the feud, but it's unclear if his beef with Joe and JL has anything to do with it. Jeff Lowe claims to have been in Las Vegas at the time of the incident and denies any involvement.

He is serving a 22-year sentence in Oklahoma's Grady County Jail after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plan to assassinate his foe, Carole Baskin, as well as animal cruelty.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This