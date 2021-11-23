After birthing her son, Isaac, in January 2020, Ashley Graham is proud of her stretch marks. The 34-year-old supermodel, who is expecting twin boys, recently shared a video of her naked baby bump, revealing her tiger stripes.

She took a maternity style photoshoot while wearing leggings and a cardigan that was yanked up above her tummy, and one photo showed her and her very pregnant belly in all its glory.Despite the fact that the image was meant to be a celebration of her physique as she prepares to welcome her second and third children, one troll couldn't help but make an obnoxious remark.

Graham who isn't new to body shaming got one nasty comment saying "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career." The 33-year-old curve model lashed back at a troll who made a jab about her 'stretch marks' and how they would 'impact her career.'

Graham wasn't going to let that insult go unnoticed, so she took a screenshot and shared it on Instagram Stories while writing,"Gosh - Hope I still have a career with my stretch marks," while adding three eye roll emojis.

A photo of her husband Justin Ervin and their nearly two-year-old son Isaac, a photo of her and her toddler's hands linked, and two selfies were among the other images in the photo dump.

Graham originally revealed she was expecting in July and posted about it on Instagram. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us." ️."

Graham has established a reputation as a plus-size model who passionately promotes body positivity.She has become one of the major faces of body positivity, and this isn't the first time she has retaliated against critics and their nasty criticism.

She recently spoke on her understanding and acceptance of her body during her second and third pregnancies, following the announcement that she and her 11-year-old spouse are expecting twin boys.

She told PopSugar, "I actually haven't even weighed myself because I just don't want to know. And it's been really beneficial for me because my health isn't determined by my weight, I know that I'm taking great care of myself and the boys, but there is this constant conversation that I'm having with myself, like: "Your body is a vessel. Your body is strong. Your body is meant to do this"...and the affirmations never go away."

