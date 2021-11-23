You know all about Superman, but have you heard about his Super dog? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just took to his Instagram to post the newly released official trailer for his upcoming new movie DC League of Super Pets. This animated film follows the story of Superman's dog, Krypto, voiced by The Rock. When Superman and the other Justice League heroes are captured, animals in a local animal shelter find themselves suddenly gifted with super powers themselves. These animals team up with Krypto in an effort to save Superman and the world. Aside from The Rock, the cast is jam packed with other phenomenal including Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.



The Instagram post by The Rock excitedly reads, "Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman's best friend. And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets Here to sit, stay and save the world. If you think the JUSTICE LEAGUE is badass, just wait til you see... DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS Coming MAY 20 2022 @SevenBucksProd." This official trailer was just released today.

On YouTube, the trailer already has 11,152 views. In only 24 minutes, the trailer on The Rock's Instagram page has 310,621 views and counting. With these numbers alone, we can be sure that DC League of Super Pets will be a highly anticipated and absolutely unmissable event. DC League of Super Pets will be released on May 20, 2022. You're not going to want to miss these PAW-erful heroes in action.