Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is clearly on the rise. On Sunday, November 21, the comedian appeared to have a hickey on his neck when he headed out for dinner with the reality TV mogul in Los Angeles, and social media users were taken aback.

The KKW Beauty CEO, 41, and the Saturday Night Live actor, 28, dined at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, according to Us Weekly, and "weren't trying to hide," said an eyewitness.

"They cuddled up and looked cozy, talking very quietly" during their Italian meal. At one point, Pete, flirtatiously whispered something into her ear."

Last week, Kardashian and Davidson's unexpected new romance was confirmed. Since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, Davidson is the first guy Kardashian has publicly dated.

People seem to think that Kim lights up when she's around Pete and their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. IT has been observed that no one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy. 'He just has this ability to hold Kim's total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He's so down to earth and humble, which she really digs. The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,' said a source close to the Kardashians.

He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him." This will be a long distance, bicoastal romance, according to E!, as Kardashian lives in California and Davidson lives in New York. "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other,"

Entertainment Tonight claims that a source said that Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim also thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level.

According to Page six, days before the hickey paparazzi photo leaked, Kardashian and Davidson expressed a desire to keep their relationship more private-at least by Kardashian standards. Kardashian and Davidson haven't given their relationship a label. The odd couple wanted to keep the relationship as private and low key as possible. They're still in the stages of getting to know each other and want as little pressure as possible. They're trying to keep it under wraps said a source.

