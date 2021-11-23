BBC has failed Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family once again.

After Princess Diana's Panorama interview and Prince Andrew's disastrous discussion on BBC, the network dropped another infuriating flick that hit the nerves of the British royal family.

The new documentary series, "The Princes and The Press," dropped its first part on Monday. It immediately showed the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry based on the journalists and commentators' stand about the statements between royal sources and the media.

The first leg also explained how the two brothers showed different approaches when dealing with media scrutiny.

BBC explained that it aims to explore the negative stories surrounding the royal family and its members according to the information shared by people close to them.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace delivered a statement to BBC, which the network flashed at the end of the program.

"A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy," the statement read, as quoted by ITV. "However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."



BBC Responds To Buckingham Palace, Other Royal Residences' Statement

BBC, in return, defended their stand and said that the documentary is "about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper industry."

The network also said the documentary only wanted to show how massive a threat the media became to the royal's privacy, especially to younger members. It then mentioned Gavin Burrows, who has since regretted his doings involving Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

It noted that Burrow's reports are yet to be proven true and remain strongly disputed, per Fox News.

Aside from Prince William and Prince Harry, a lawyer for Meghan Markle also appeared on the program and addressed the 2018 report about the duchess' alleged abuse toward palace staff.

For what it's worth, it has been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex caused the two personal assistants' resignation. She reportedly humiliated staff on multiple occasions, as well.

Buckingham Palace already made its move and assigned an external legal team to help its human resources department look into the accusations against Meghan.

