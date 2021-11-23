Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have been married for over a decade and will celebrate their anniversary in a few months. However, one report suggests that they are headed for a costly divorce over a shocking reason; could this be true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, the couple's marriage is hanging by a thread. The actress recently left California to film a new movie in New York City.

In her spare time, Witherspoon visited a fashion art exhibit called "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams," where she cried while looking at the pieces.

The actress took to social media to share her reaction, saying she was overjoyed to see the art, but the magazine suggests a deeper meaning behind her breakdown.

An insider said the couple has been "fighting more and more," so the actress wants to get away from her problems by moving to a different state to work in a film.

The source added that Witherspoon always had difficulty saying goodbye to her husband, but times have changed, and she became more emotional because "things have been so strained between them."

"When Reese found herself alone at the museum, that's when it all caught up to her," the insider added.

Whenever she gets back to her home state, the "Legally Blonde" star reportedly prefers to stay in a hotel instead of going home to her husband.

To add fuel to the fire, there were several occasions where the actress didn't wear her wedding ring.

Their marital woes started when Toth's business venture failed and got dissolved. There were problems between the two because Witherspoon's production company was bought for $900 million.

Since the actress has an estimated net worth of $400 million, and they share a young son, their divorce will reportedly get messy.

The source is still hopeful that the two make things work again, saying, "Reese and him have had their ups and downs, but they've put in the work and pulled through. Those close to them are hoping this is just another bump they can recover from."

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marital Woes Issues Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the issue by saying the magazine's story has a lot of things going on.

The outlet suggests that the story revolved mainly on power imbalance, as they believed that if Witherspoon were a man, they wouldn't write the report.

In addition, there's no substantial evidence to prove that the two are struggling. Witherspoon may be busy with her career as an actress, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they were separating when she opted to stay in a hotel.

