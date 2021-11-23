George Clooney and his wife, Amal, reportedly planned to ditch Hollywood and start anew in Australia.

As one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, Clooney indeed proved his worth by starring in countless Hollywood films in the past years. He became the recipient of several accolades due to his contributions, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

But unlike many actors who never find acting exhausting, Clooney was said to have enough, especially after filming his latest movie.

OK! claimed that the actor only pretended everything was fine on the set. However, not seeing his family because of his projects already hit his nerves.

"Of course, he tries to keep up a good attitude, but there are moments he's cranky as hell," an insider said.

Meanwhile, another news outlet, New Idea, claimed that the event led to the Clooneys thinking about moving to Australia. The decision was reportedly made to allow the actor to film his movie, "Ticket to Paradise," freely.

Since Clooney and Amal fell in love with the country, they reportedly began house hunting and chose a mansion named "The Greenhouse," to be their home.

Amal said to have approved the plan immediately as she wanted to give their twins as everyday lives as possible. Once they finally get in the country, they reportedly wanted to have baby no. 3.



"They've been talking about rolling the dice and trying for another child for a while now, but it took some time to get George on board," another source told Woman's Day.

Is George Clooney Truly Leaving Australia To Have Baby No. 3?

It is only normal for an actor like Clooney to feel exhausted from time to time. It is also acceptable if he truly wants to have another child with Amal.

However, there are points the news outlets failed to prove in the articles.

Instead of leaving Hollywood, Clooney is definitely choosing to stay as he recently signed up to work with Julia Roberts again. He also underwent a break already in the past due to his pancreatitis.

As for the baby no. 3 plans, Clooneys' representative already said that the plans are not true - at least not now.

Thus, it is safe to say that George Clooney is yet to close the curtains, and he remains dedicated to taking care of his family.

