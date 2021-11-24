Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous Super Bowl Halftime show is still making rounds around the internet even though it happened almost two decades ago. More recently, the singer's stylist finally revealed what went down backstage; did he team up with Jackson to expose nudity to the world?

Speaking to Hollywood Access, Wayne Scot Lukas breaks his silence after being named in the New York Times documentary titled "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson," where he was alleged to have altered the singer's outfit for the 2004 performance.

He clarified that he never participated in the documentary because of Jackson's request, who he considers his friend. (watch the interview below)

The FX and Hulu documentary revolves around the infamous performance where Timberlake tore a piece of Jackson's clothing, exposing her breast to the world and in front of a live audience.

Lukas said he did what needed to be done, which was to put together a durable outfit. He explained that whenever he works with celebrities who are dancing, the costume must be strong enough to hold together and should "never fall apart."

He said if he intended to break Jackson's costume, he wouldn't have worked with the singer for the following six years after the incident.

"I would have been fired that day," he added.

The famed stylist then blamed the issue on the show's producers, saying they shouldn't have broadcasted her breast exposure to the public.

He said the show must be cut to black, but no one pushed the button, and "nobody protected" his friend.

In addition, he mentioned that the idea of the performance was to be sexy, but they didn't plan to show nudity.

Furthermore, Lukas addressed Timberlake's remarks, saying the singer blamed him for the wardrobe malfunction.

"Wardrobe malfunction? I don't malfunction, I was a professional stylist, $10,000 a day back then. I can't fail," he added.

'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson'

The documentary will focus on what happened during the infamous February 1, 2004, Super Bowl Halftime show.

MTV executive Salli Frattini alleges that the singer and Lukas intended to alter the costume in the yet-to-air documentary. It was approved by producers way before the event.

He said Jackson's styling team added a nipple cover and spoke to Timberlake for a "small conversation that lasted minutes."

