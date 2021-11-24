INCONCEIVABLE!!!

Cary Elwes, star of the cult-classic romance The Princess Bride is constant in his refusal to do a reboot of the iconic movie. The actor has not been a stranger to the silver screen over the years. He has appeared in Saw, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Elwes is also set to appear in a series of upcoming films including Mission: Impossible 7, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Last Train to Christmas, and A Castle for Christmas. A Castle for Christmas, in which he stars alongside Brooke Shields, marks the actor's return to the rom-com genre. Even though Elwes is taking a step back into the romantic comedy world, he will not be doing a reboot of The Princess Bride any time soon.



via GIPHY

While this is a firm declaration, it is not one that fills fans with much surprise or outrage. A few years back, when talk of a reboot first came to the surface, the actor tweeted out, "There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one." The perfection of the movie cannot be question. It is undoubtably the reason that, even after all this time, fans are still calling out for more. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elwes continued to hold true to his original stance. The security and simplicity a reboot allows a production company is undeniable, "So I understand the motivation. But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it's done well, and people love it, I think it's pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it." Honestly, we couldn't agree more! We'll just have to keep watching the perfect original over and over again! "As you wish!"



via GIPHY

Check out Elwes in A Castle for Christmas this Friday, November 26, on Netflix!



