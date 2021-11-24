Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Raven-Symoné are reuniting for "Raven's Home" Season 5!

According to TVLine, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will recur in Season 5, returning her role as Raven's high school bully Alana from 'That's So Raven'. In addition, Alana is now the principal of Bayside, the school where Booker will enroll after he and Raven return to San Francisco to care for Raven's father.

Former Cheetah sister Adrienne gushed about always being hopeful to play as 'Alana' again. She expressed how much she enjoys working with Raven-Symone in the first Cheetah Girl movie. She was 19 back then and still maintains the 20 year friendship with Symoné. The gals laughed at the fact that they played 'the high school students' and now they're playing the parents'! Adrienne happily recalled the experience of returning to Raven's World as "wildy nostalgic."

The actress felt sentimental when she found flowers in her dressing room from Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer for Disney Branded Television.

Gary was known to be Adrienne's industry father. To have a welcome letter from him has sent her to tears. "I was so happy to be back. Not only was That's So Raven filmed on that lot, but I also did The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on that lot. I remember all of our Cheetah Girls photo shoots and promo shoots. Even just being in the dressing room was insane."

The writers are brilliant for making the former high school bully into a respected principal. Alana enjoys the authoritative figure and thinks it was funny and iconic. A possible character development might occur for the former bully to change her ways as well. It can be recalled in the former show 'That's so Raven' that Alana "having too much fun torturing Raven Baxter" before.

The friendship dynamic between both actresses are genuine and fun as they were comfortable enough to do all the physical bullying comedy. "There are things we created and did that we were able to do because we were really friends."

Adrienne is excited about this generation experiencing the cheetah girl fever on sites such as Tiktok and Disney+. Even Kim Kardashian West' daughter North is hooked on the girls. Apparently she requested a meeting with the girls which made Houghton nervous as North's going to wonder "why I'm so much older!."

Her nieces that are seven and nine are also obsessed with "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home."

Houghton says "seeing the show through their eyes is the best feeling ever. I actually haven't told them I'm doing this yet, so when I know it's airing, I want to film and capture their reaction to seeing their aunt on the show again."

