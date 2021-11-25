Queen Elizabeth reportedly updated the whole royal family regarding her health following her back sprain, which halted her Remembrance Day visit.

According to an exclusive report by Mirror, Her Highness told her family she is "far better" to host their traditional Christmas at Sandringham. The 95-year-old monarch has also assured them that she's doing well and is "looking forward" to their traditional get-together at her Norfolk estate.

A source told the publisher, "The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas."

"Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic," they added.

The Queen's health has concerned numerous public people after she canceled her royal engagements for the past months. And as of now, she has been resting at Windsor Castle following doctors' orders after getting injured nearly two weeks ago and hospitalized last October.

The Royal Family Christmas In 2021

The event will let the royal travel to Sandringham on or around December 17 Friday. And as royal sources told the outlet, she will likely be taking the 50-minute helicopter ride from Windsor. However, the Queen also insisted on traveling by train from London to Kings Lynn, which had not yet been ruled out.



This year's Christmas will be especially significant after she celebrated Christmas alone due to the pandemic and losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, last April. The event will still have guests, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will also come along with their three children. Her youngest son, Prince Edward, has also confirmed his appearance, coming with his wife Sofie and their children, Louise and James.

The article has claimed that Princess Anne and her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall are expected to attend Sandringham. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi are invited to come with twin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Despite being in the hot waters with the rest of the family, royal sources also suggested that Prince Andrew had "obviously" been invited to their traditional feast. And lastly, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "highly unlikely" to come as they currently live in California with their children, despite being invited.

