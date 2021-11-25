Kanye West, who has since changed his name to Ye, started to realize what he lost now that Kim Kardashian started dating again.

On Wednesday, West made an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event, where he publicly begged for reconciliation with Kardashian amid their divorce.

According to the rapper, he "needs to be back home" despite agreeing to the divorce Kardashian filed in February.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I'm here to change the narrative," he said.

He added he is no longer letting any network - especially E! Network and Hulu - create a narrative about his family. The two companies famously created "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and another yet-to-be-titled reality show.

West insisted he is the "priest" of their home, saying he needs to be near his four children as much as possible. He currently has equal custody to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Why Kanye West Wants To Come Back To Kim Kardashian

Although West infamously made controversial rants against Kardashian and her family, he told the crown he was trying to convey his message in the calmest and most sane way possible.



As to why he wants to return to his ex-wife, West added he wants to influence other families to do the same.

READ ALSO: [PHOTO] Kate Middleton Becomes Victim Of Domestic Violence In New Powerful Campaign

"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store," he explained.

Unfortunately, a chance for reconciliation seems murky as of now since Kardashian and her new beau, Pete Davidson, repeatedly showed their affection toward each other in the past weeks.

The couple went on a date again this week, with a source saying they were not trying to hide their relationship. Davidson was even spotted with a hickey on his left ear, driving fans crazy.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Was NOT Victim? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Killed Gabby Petito Because Of 2 Things