Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have been married since 1998, but one report last year alleged that the two are falling out from their marriage; what was the reason behind their fight that almost led to divorce?

According to a report published by Life & Style last year, the couple's relationship is on the rocks. The magazine added the information that the two put up two of their properties on the market, and the reported reason behind this is that they're divorcing.

An insider mentioned that the "Fair Game" actress only cared for their children, and now that she and her husband are aging, she realized how little they have a common denominator with each other.

In addition, Gerber reportedly spent most of his time with A-list friends like George Clooney than his wife during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report suggested that Gerber did not invite his wife whenever he goes out, leading the actress to stay up until the morning "wondering where he is."

Their marriage reportedly came to a crisis after they went on a "make-or-break vacation."

To conclude the report, the source said it's hard for them to get through their marital woes, but their friends are hoping that the situation was just a rocky phase in their marriage and "they'll pull through."

READ NOW: Gabby Petito's Case Closed? Family Will Not Get Justice Following News of Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death, Expert Says

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber's Marital Woes Rumor Debunked

Twelve months after the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by saying the magazine failed to provide substantial evidence to prove their story.

Furthermore, the outlet highlighted that the report didn't stick to a single theory, and some parts of the story had inconsistencies.

They mentioned that the magazine intended to compose a story by basing it on the properties they put up on sale.

It's also apparent that the couple is not divorcing because Crawford posted a video of her husband on her Instagram account a few months ago.

"When you drink the last cup of coffee in our house," she wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Gerber also posted a video of his wife during their trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

More recently, the actress/model posted throwback photos of their Halloween celebration years back. Their recent social media activities only proved that the story was false, and they're not separating.

READ ALSO: Prince William's Big Burden: Duke Reveals Strains He Hid Away From Wife Kate Middleton