In a Instagram post, Lindsay Lohan confirmed her engagement to long time boyfriend Bader S Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan is engaged and very happy about it.

The actress announced the news to her 9.7 million Instagram followers with a trio of lovey-dovey photos. The 35-year-old "Mean Girls" star announced her engagement to Bader Shammas via social media photographs of the couple hugging and grinning as Lohan flaunted her engagement ring. The actress wrote alongside her photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love "



Their connection has been primarily kept under wraps. In an Instagram post last year, the 35-year-old referred to Shammas as her "lover," but she later removed it. Shammas is an assistant vice president of Credit Suisse, a multinational investment bank. Prior to their engagement, the couple had been dating for two years. She was previously engaged to Russian socialite Egor Tarabasov, but the two broke up in 2016 when Tarabasov was caught on camera violently attacking Lohan on a beach in Mykonos, Greece.

Lohan has been living abroad in Dubai for the past few years, though she been open about her desire to resume her movie career. Acting "scared me for a long time," Lohan previously told USA TODAY, "because every time I was doing a movie, people would look at my personal life and it would overshadow the film. But (shooting) in London for 'Sick Note,' there was no one around and it was great, and I was like, 'I'm ready to go again.'

In recent years, Lohan's life has been rather private, and she has appeared to have withdrawn from performing. However, in May 2021, it was reported that she would star in a new Netflix Christmas rom-com. In recent years, Lohan's life has been rather private, and she has appeared to have withdrawn from performing. Lohan will star alongside "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet in a Netflix Christmas film.

The film concerns a "newly engaged and privileged hotel heiress," played by Lohan, who "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner," played by Overstreet. According to a press release, a skiing mishap leaves Lohan's character with "complete amnesia" as Christmas approaches. The romantic comedy is set to hit theaters in 2022.The film's production began in November of this year. There is currently no indication on when Lohan and Shammas will tie the knot.

